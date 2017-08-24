IndyCar fanfest in Ballpark Village ahead of Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – IndyCar fans already are being treated to an up close and personal experience with drivers and their cars Thursday afternoon as excitement builds for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park.

“It’s a very racy track. That’s really what we’re hearing. We’re going to see great speed,” said Curtis Francois, owner of Gateway Motorsports Park. “The testings show they are going to have great speed. I think you’re going to see a very competitive race and a lot of passing.”

Some of the best IndyCar drivers in the world met with fans at a free event at Ballpark Village to sign autographs and take pictures, giving race lovers a chance to gaze upon these amazing vehicles up close.

This fanfest also included show cars, an IndyCar simulator, and ticket giveaways. Officials from Gateway Motorsports Park and the Bommarito Automotive Group were thrilled to bring IndyCar racing back to St. Louis.

“Now we have to perform, we have to execute, and all our plans are going to come to fruition this weekend,” said John Bommarito, Bommarito Automotive Group.