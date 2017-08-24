× Judge to announce decision on bond in 1994 murder case

CHICAGO (AP) _ Officials of the University of Chicago’s Exoneration Project say they expect a judge to announce whether a man serving a life sentence in a 1994 rape and murder will be released.

Lawyers for 48-year-old Nevest Coleman filed a petition seeking his release, contending new forensic testing shows DNA from the victim’s underwear matches a serial rapist who isn’t in custody and hasn’t been identified.

A jury convicted Coleman and Darryl Fulton in 1997. Both confessed but later said their confessions were coerced.

The Exoneration Project says Judge Dennis J. Porter’s decision is expected to be announced Thursday.

Last week, Porter delayed his bond ruling, saying it gave him “pause” the victim was found in the basement of the building where Coleman lived. Prosecutors said they needed more time to re-investigate.