Major construction on dangerous stretch of Highway 61 about to begin

The construction project covers a two and a half mile stretch of Highway 61 makings it safer to merge on and off the highway.

Right now, in order to get on or off of Highway 61, you have to cut over two lanes of traffic.

In 2009, a teenage girl died in a crash at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway P. Residents said they were surprised more people haven’t been killed at that intersection.

The construction should be complete by summer 2018.