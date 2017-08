Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _You may have noticed driving around town that the St. Louis housing boom is in full swing. From Chesterfield to Des Peres to St. Charles County, there are a lot of luxury home communities popping up and that means a lot of opportunities for the higher end buyer.

Aaron Windholz, Project Manager at McBride & Son Homes, talks about luxury home communities and the trends we`re seeing in the St. Louis real estate market.

To learn more visit: www.mcbridehomes.com