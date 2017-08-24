× Mizzou announces new grants for low-income students

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The University of Missouri in Columbia next year will offer scholarships for low-income students to cover the full cost of their tuition.

Spokeswoman Liz McCune said Thursday that the grants will be available in fall 2018 for Missouri residents who are Pell Grant eligible. The university will cover any gap between the cost of their tuition and fees and what is covered by other scholarships.

McCune said the school will cover the full gap in college costs for qualified students in the Honors College, including room and board.

McCune said the university estimates more than 3,500 students could benefit. That’s more than 10 percent of the student population.

The grants are expected to cost the university about $5 million.