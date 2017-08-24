× Multiple shootings in St. Louis leave 1 dead, 3 injured

ST. LOUIS – A man has died and three people have been injured following multiple shootings in a three-hour span in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 42-year-old man died Wednesday at about 11 p.m. Police found him unconscious on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities have declined to release his name pending notification of family members.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the face before 9 p.m. in a separate shooting. She’s in the hospital and stable.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the thigh and critically injured while sitting on his porch shortly after 9 p.m.

A man getting off a bus heard three gunshots around midnight. He later went to the hospital after feeling pain, and doctors discovered a graze wound. The man is stable.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com