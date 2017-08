Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Got a craving for modern Mexican cuisine? If so, you need to check out Nixta which has just been named one of Bon Appetit's '50 Best New Restaurants In America' for 2017!

Nixta

1621 Tower Grove Street

St. Louis, MO 63110

314-899-9000

www.nixtastl.com