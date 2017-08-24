× Padres Take Series from Cardinals, Winning Decisive Game, 4-3

In a series the Cardinals really needed to win, the fourth place team in the National League West division, the San Diego Padres won the decisive third game of their series, 4-3 on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. Errors and sloppy play again contributed to the Cardinals downfall in this game. Clinging to a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning, Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez got the comeback grounder he wanted. But Martinez lofted a throw home, that sailed over Yadier Molina covering home plate. The tying run scored on what should have been an inning ending double play to preserve the 1-0 lead. The Padres then got a go ahead infield single from Matt Szczur to take a 2-1 lead in that fateful sixth inning. Yadier Molina tied the game in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to left and it was a 2-2 contest.

The Padres pulled ahead for good in the ninth inning on Carlos Asuaje’s single to right past a drawn in Cardinals infield. A sac fly extended the San Diego lead to 4-2. Randal Grichuk hit his 16th home run of the season to cut the lead to 4-3, but that’s as close as the Redbirds would get. The loss drops the Cardinals season record to 64-63. The good news, the Reds beat the Cubs on Thursday night, so the Cardinals remain four and a half game back of the NL Central division leaders.

The Tampa Bay Rays come to Busch Stadium on Friday to begin a three game weekend series.