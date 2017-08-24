× Rally Cat’s lawyer says the Cardinals can’t exploit this kitten

ST. LOUIS, MO — Where will Rally Cat call home? The St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach says that they are holding on to Rally Cat because, “commercial exploitation simply must take a back seat to that which is right for this four legged furry creature.”

The St. Louis Cardinals expressed interest in the cat after his debut during an August 9th game against the Kansas City Royals. The cat wandered onto the field while the Cards were losing the game. A member of the grounds crew removed the kitty, but not before he got bitten and scratched.

The very next pitch, with bases loaded for Yadier Molina, and the rally cat came through. A grand slam for Yadi, his 14th homer of the season. The Cardinals ended up winning the game.

The Cardinals lost track of the cat during the game. A woman claimed to be the owner and wandered around downtown St. Louis with the kitty. The cat jumped out of Korie Harris’ arms at City Garden.

St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach trapped and identified the cat a day later. He has been in their custody ever since. They say the cat has been examined by a vet for rabies, FIV and FELUK. Additional tests have been taken for parasites. So far, Rally Cat has passed all tests.

“The St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach organization has assured us they will be returning our cat to us after a mandatory 10-day quarantine period,” said Ron Watermon, the team’s vice president of communications, tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on August 17th.

A statement from St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach says that, “No such commitment had been made and the health and well-being of Rally Cat had to be addressed prior to any such commitment. Subsequent contact with Bill Dewitt III of the Cardinals was troubling. The priorities of the Club appear inconsistent with the goals and mission of the SLFCO.”

Albert S. Watkins, legal counsel for SLFCO and The Rally Cat writes, “This feline is a real beauty, capable of not only motivating those who wear the Birds on the Bat, but of swiping the hearts and minds of those who witnessed the cat’s impromptu debut. The SLFCO is aware of the ability and desire of the Redbirds to commercially exploit Rally Cat. However, commercial exploitation simply must take a back seat to that which is right for this four legged furry creature.”

“Rally Cat will be cared for by our team, making the Cardinals Clubhouse his home,” Watermon told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Mike and our players are looking forward to loving and caring for him.”

Watkins also notes, “At this point in the season, it appears there are other clumps in the kitty litter box which might better be addressed by any major league team.”

St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach says they are still working on an appropriate placement for the famous kitty.