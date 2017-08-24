× Rauner, legislative leaders reach agreement on Illinois school funding bill

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois’ legislative leaders say they’ve reached a tentative agreement in the state’s school funding fight, but details are still being worked out.

Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin issued a statement Thursday saying there’s “agreement in principle,” but wording won’t be released until “drafts have been reviewed.”

Democratic leaders Senate President John Cullerton and House Speaker Michael Madigan say in a statement that they’ve reached “agreement in concept.”

The four are expected to meet again in Springfield on Sunday, a day before the House convenes.

There’s wide agreement that Illinois’ 20-year-old school funding formula is unfair. But Democrats and Republicans have disagreed over fixes.

The budget legislators approved last month over Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s objections requires a new formula for schools to get state money this year.

You can read the full statement from Durkin and Brady below:

“This afternoon the four legislative leaders and the governor reached an agreement in principle on historic school funding reform. Language will be drafted and details of the agreement released once the drafts have been reviewed. The leaders will reconvene in Springfield on Sunday in anticipation of House action on Monday.”​

Gov. Rauner’s office released this statement:

“Governor Rauner applauds the four leaders in coming to a consensus on historic school funding reform that reflects the work of the School Funding Reform Commission. He thanks them for their leadership and looks forward to the coming days when the legislation is passed by both chambers.”