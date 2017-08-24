× St. Louis area firefighters heading to Texas for Hurricane Harvey duty

ST. LOUIS, MO- Late Thursday night, Missouri Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue unit compised of firefighters and staff that includes members from the St. Louis area, confirmed that it will deploy to Texas overnight to assist similar units from other states there as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall this weekend.

This deployment includes 37 personnel, 10 ground support personnel, including 14 people specially trained for swift water rescues.

Task Force 1 should be in San Antonio by 5pm Friday to await specific assignments.

The unit has been called to assist with natural disasters in state and around the country, and also was activated in New York City following the 9/11 terror attacks.