Students, faculty, staff form book brigade to stock new library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – There was an old-fashioned book brigade Thursday in St. Charles, as students, teachers, and employees at Lindenwood University moved books from the old Butler Library to the brand new facility on campus.

The $21 million building has 100,000 square-foot, making it three times bigger than the former Butler Library, and one that doesn’t have to worry about the weight of adding more books to a collection over the years.

“We’re shifting more to electronic and digital. We will expand the collection but we’ll weed and replace,” said Liz Macdonald, Dean of Library Services at Lindenwood University. “You go through and look at what's being used and not and what’s relevant to the curriculum.”