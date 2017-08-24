Students form book-brigade to help transfer library on Lindenwood University St. Charles campus

ST. CHARLES, MO – Students are lending a hand in getting the brand new library and academic resource center on the Lindenwood University St. Charles campus open. Thursday about 400 students are forming a “book brigade” to pass the last 50 books from the old Butler library to the new facility. The books will be handed over, one at a time, and placed on shelves.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was over the scene as the brigade was going on. Lindenwood’s new $21 million, 100,000-square-foot Library and Academic Resources Center is set to open more than two years after its spring 2015 groundbreaking. The building replaces the 36,000-square-foot Butler Library, which was built in 1929.