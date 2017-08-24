The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is this Saturday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Are you ready for Saturday night's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison Illinois? It will be televised in more than 30 countries across North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Driver Graham Rahal is at the FOX 2 studios representing Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

While the world is watching, the event will have a significant impact on the local economy. Over 35,000 fans are expected, with more than 60 percent of the attendees traveling from outside the area. The race`s economic impact on the region is expected to exceed $40 million. The track will employ more than 500 people on race day.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Presented By Valvoline

8:45pm Saturday

Gateway Motorsports Park

700 Raceway Blvd.

Madison, Il