Authorities investigating after 4 found dead in St. Louis County home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Four people were found dead inside of a St. Louis County home overnight. Relatives called police to check on the welfare of their loved ones at the home located in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found one female and three males suffering from what appears to be gunshot wounds. Their names and ages will be released after next of kin is notified.

"This investigation is still in its infancy stages," says Sergeant Benjamin Granda.

If you have any information your are urged to all the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.