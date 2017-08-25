× 2 men arraigned in connection to fatal shooting in Missouri

SEDALIA, Mo. – Police have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection to a fatal shooting in central Missouri.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that Windsor resident Leon Hinckley was shot multiple times Aug. 17. The 28-year-old later died in an area hospital.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Independence Police Department have arrested 23-year-old Lee Hendren of Independence. He is being held in Pettis County Jail without bond.

Hendren has been charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree robbery.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ronald Maurice Cage of Kansas City has been charged with one count each of second degree murder, first degree robbery, stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm as well as two counts of armed criminal action. Police are searching for his whereabouts.