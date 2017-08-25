× Chicago-area woman sentenced for taking $618K from employer

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) _ A suburban Chicago woman has been given a five-year prison term and ordered to pay more than $600,000 she stole from her employer.

The Kane County state’s attorney’s office says in a Thursday statement that 53-year-old Martha P. Strauss recently entered a guilty plea to felony theft.

It says the Geneva woman took $618,000 from the business she worked for in St. Charles between 2008 and 2015 in cash and by writing checks to herself. The statement didn’t name the business.

Strauss’ next court date is Oct. 11, when a judge will rule how the stolen funds should be paid back.