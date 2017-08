Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ill. - Time trials and practice rounds are going on Friday night for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois.

Friday night is the Coors Light Pole Night Showdown. Race car drivers will get their final practice and take part in the Verizon IndyCar Series Qualifying at 6:30 p.m. Race fans could channel their inner Andretti or Parnelli Jones and partake in a few laps around the Gateway Cart Plex.

There’s also music on the main stage beginning at 7:30 p.m, in addition to the practice and the final practice from 9 to 10 pm Friday before Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500.