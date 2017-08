Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Erase the Trace will hold a Trash Bash this Sunday at the Old Rock House. They will be hosting a cleanup with gloves, bags and lunch provided around the Old Rock House and surrounding neighborhoods.

The post clean-up the party begins with a stellar lineup of Saint Louis Talent to help raise some funds to help the charity.

Erase the Trace's Trash Bash

Sunday

11:00am - 3:00pm for Cleanup

3:00pm - 12:00am for Concert

Old Rock House

1200 S. 7th St.

Downtown St. Louis

More information: www.Facebook.com/EraseTheTrace