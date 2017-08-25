Festival of Nations this weekend in Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS, MO — Free family fun this weekend in south St. Louis. Enjoy great food, dance, and live music from various cultures at the Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park.

There will also be arts and crafts, a kids music workshop, games and a marketplace. The celebration starts at 10am Saturday and runs through sunday.