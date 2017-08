Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is a brand new event coming to St. Louis this Fall. It will take place in the Dome for a whole weekend at the end of October. A word of advice, come hungry! It's called Flavored Nation, a collection of, chefs, dishes and some of the most iconic foods from all 50 states.

Flavored Nation

3:00pm - 9:00pm Friday, October 27th

11:00am - 5:00pm Saturday, October 28th

11:00am - 5:00pm Sunday, October 29th

The Dome at America's Center

901 N. Broadway

Downtown St. Louis

More information: www.FlavoredNation.com