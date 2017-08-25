Former Missouri senator says Trump is not a Republican in op-ed
ST. LOUIS – Former Missouri U.S. Senator John Danforth says President Donald Trump is not a Republican.
In a recent opinion piece in The Washington Post, Danforth writes, “The fundamental reason Trump isn’t a republican is far bigger than words or policies.”
Danforth says the president stands in opposition to the founding principle of the Republican Party – that of a united country.
Danforth called on other Republicans to disassociate themselves from the president and not allow him to redefine the GOP.