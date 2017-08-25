× Illinois Mega Millions winner claims $393 million jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) – A suburban Chicago woman has stepped forward to claim a $393 million Mega Millions jackpot two weeks after the winning numbers were drawn.

Patricia Busking of Palos Heights turned in a winning ticket from the August 11 drawing and claimed the jackpot.

Busking and her husband stepped up Friday to pose with an oversized check. The couple said they don’t play the lottery often, just when it gets big. Busking selected the cash option for a one-time payment of $246 million.

The quick-pick ticket was purchased at Nick’s BBQ in Palos Heights, which will receive $500,000 as a result. Busking said they will share their winnings with family and friends and donate to their favorite charities.

The jackpot, fifth largest in Mega Millions history, had rolled over 30 times after the previous grand prize winner on April 28.