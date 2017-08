Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _You may still be slathering on sunscreen as the summer winds down. But you probably haven't thought about the flu.

Well now is the time to start thinking about that as well as flu shots because it's never too early to prepare!

Specialists with Total Access Urgent Care stopped by with some info on who should get a shot and when.

To learn more visit: totalaccessurgentcare.com