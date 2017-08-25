× Man accused of killing his girlfriend is back in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) _ A man accused of killing his former girlfriend is back in Vermont and appearing in federal court.

Sixty-one-year-old Randal Gebo was arrested last month in Illinois. He’s accused in the death of 59-year-old Cindy Cook, of Barre, whose body was found over an embankment in Middlesex on July 12.

Gebo had initially been charged by Vermont police with stealing Cook’s car.

Police say after Cook’s body was found, they traced Gebo as he crisscrossed the country driving her car and using her credit cards.

Gebo is expected to appear in federal court in Burlington on Friday afternoon.