ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Authorities have identified a man whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River nearSt. Louis.

St. Clair County, Illinois, coroner Calvin Dye Sr. says 81-year-old William Rucker of East St. Louis, Illinois, was pronounced dead Wednesday night after his body was found in the river at Sauget, Illinois.

An initial autopsy indicates that Rucker drowned. A toxicology report is pending.