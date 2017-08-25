Ockel Sirius B, a full-fledged Windows 10 PC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Imagine mobile devices and your computer becoming one. It's happening and it's called Ockel.

It's the size of a smart phone and very portable.

Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies explains what we can do with this small but mighty powerful gadget.

The Ockel Sirius B is a full-fledged Windows 10 PC in a very small form factor. You can take your mobile device, go to work, plug it into a monitor and keyboard/mouse, do your work, unplug the device at the end of the day and put it in your pocket!

Scott A. Schaffer, CISA, CISM, CISSP

Chief Technologist

Blade Technologies, Inc.

10820 Sunset Office Dr. Ste 101

St. Louis, Mo. 63127