Report: Failures contributed to 2 firefighters' deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A newly released report says two firefighters killed while battling a Kansas City blaze shouldn’t have been in an alley next to a building that collapsed.

The Kansas City Star reports that the report Thursday from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health cites a series of operational failures that contributed to the October 2015 deaths of 39-year-old John Mesh and 43-year-old Larry Leggio. Among the issues was a failure to establish and maintain a collapse zone around the building.

Firefighters already have adopted safety steps that were among the recommendations in the report. They include counting heads after firefighters are ordered out of a collapse zone.

Berardi says he doesn’t want to “make excuses.” He says the focus is to “correct” issues so they don’t happen again.

