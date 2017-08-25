Road rage incident spills into Lindbergh High School parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A case of road rage ended with an alleged assault in a high school parking lot. Witnesses report that a driver followed a teen to Lindbergh High School, punched her, and even pulled out her braids.

The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it is investigating the case, which occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a female driver, 57, claimed she was cut off by the female teen, 19, on Lindbergh Boulevard. Witnesses report that the accused entered the parking lot, got out of her car, and began shouting at the teen, before the alleged assault.

The teen is not a student at Lindbergh High School, and was there to either pick up or drop off a family member, police said.

No students or staff were harmed.

The Lindbergh School District praised staff and the school resource officer for their quick response.

Friday morning, Principal Dr. Eric Cochran emailed Lindbergh High School families, alerting them about the incident. He emphasized that no students were in any danger when the altercation occurred. He added, “I would like to thank LHS School Resource Office Paul Gordon, two Lindbergh teachers and our Lindbergh security officer for responding immediately and quickly resolving the incident, subsequently removing the individuals from campus.”

The alleged victim in the case, the teen, did not want to press charges, police said.