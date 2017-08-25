× St. Louis American Red Cross chapter on standby to help with hurricane Harvey

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis chapter of the American Red Cross has three disaster vehicles on standby as hurricane Harvey threatens the Texas gulf coast. The category two hurricane is packing winds more than 100 miles an hour and has been labeled as a “life- threatening storm” by forecasters.

Texas could see up to 35 inches of rain through next Wednesday.

Oil rigs and refineries are shutting down ahead of the storm raising the possibility of higher gas prices.

FEMA has activated Missouri Task Force One out of Columbia to head down to Texas for possible water rescues. They hope to be in San Antonio by 5pm Friday.