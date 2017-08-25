St. Louis Philharmonic joins El Monstero to perform ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – As the sun set at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, it was one last rehearsal for Saturday night’s big local concert: El Monstero featuring the St. Louis Philharmonic.

“So as you can hear in the background, they’re fine tuning the 40 people we’re adding to the band,” said Jimmy Griffin, El Monstero guitarist and vocalist.

For the past 19 years, the St. Louis-based band has brought the music of British progressive rock and psychedelic band Pink Floyd to life. Saturday night in Maryland Heights, they’ll bring a little bit of everything into the great outdoors.

“‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ and then we’re playing ‘The Wall’ in its entirety,” Griffin said. “This is the first time we’ve ever done this as a band because there are parts of ‘The Wall’ that are a symphony and that’s why we figured we’d do this this time.”

Favazz, the afternoon drive time host at KSHE 95, said this El Monstero show will have all the familiarities diehard Pink Floyd fans would come to expcect.

“If you’re going to go see Dark Side of the Moon, you’re going to expect lasers. They have that. You’re going to expect a great light show. They have that,” he said. “This venue has a sunset. So we don’t get that at The Pageant, so we’re going to get that when Dark Side of the Moon is playing. It’s really neat.”