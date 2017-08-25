× Study: Chemicals found in furniture and gym mats may be making women infertile

A new study is linking chemicals used in flame retardants with female infertility. Researchers discovered that 80 percent of women going through a fertility treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital had traces of chemicals, known as PFRs, in their urine. Those with high levels of the chemicals were 38 percent less likely to have children after a round of in vitro fertilization treatment.

PFRs can be found in foam used in upholstered furniture, carpet, baby products and gym mats. They can also spread from furniture into the air.

The study does not prove the chemicals are causing infertility. But it provides a possible link. Animal studies say these flame retardant chemicals disrupt the thyroid and sex hormones, as well as harm embryo development.

Environmental epidemiologist Courtney Carignan tells the Huffington Post that the good thing about PFRs is that they clear out of your body in a matter of days. Older classes of flame retardants took years. She is calling for more research on PFR’s effects on male fertility and in children.

A paper about the study was published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.