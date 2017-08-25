Unlock the Magic of Learning at Grant’s Farm

Posted 10:04 am, August 25, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS, MO —  Grant's Farm is a great place to take the entire family.  Now it is also a place you can go to help children with learning disabilities.

Sheryl Silvey and Pam Kortum with the St. Louis Learning Disabilities Association have more information about . program called, Unlock the Magic.  They help families who can't afford to get their children the help they desperately need.

Unlock the Magic of Learning
7:00pm - 10:30pm September 30th
Grant`s Farm
10501 Gravois Rd.
South County
314-966-3088
www.ldastl.org

 