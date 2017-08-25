Unlock the Magic of Learning at Grant’s Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Grant's Farm is a great place to take the entire family. Now it is also a place you can go to help children with learning disabilities.

Sheryl Silvey and Pam Kortum with the St. Louis Learning Disabilities Association have more information about . program called, Unlock the Magic. They help families who can't afford to get their children the help they desperately need.

Unlock the Magic of Learning

7:00pm - 10:30pm September 30th

Grant`s Farm

10501 Gravois Rd.

South County

314-966-3088

www.ldastl.org