× Anheuser-Busch opens small batch brewery for employees

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch has had worldwide success with its own beer recipes, and now the company is giving its St. Louis workers an opportunity to develop their own.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a long-vacant building that once housed starting and fermenting operations recently opened as a small batch brewery, dubbed “Star Shop Brewery.”

Star shop brewmaster Dusty Rhodes says employees first identify the kind of beer they want to brew. Then, they select from more than a dozen kinds of hops and several kinds of malts. After that, they mill the grain in a grinder.

Eight fermenters can be filled with mixes of water, malt, hops and yeast. Employees have spent several hours since the brewery opened making 7-to 10-gallon batches that are served on-site after aging.