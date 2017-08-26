Fallen St. Louis County police officer honored in hometown of Godfrey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GODFREY, IL - A stretch of the Great River Road, Illinois Route 100, through Godfrey, IL will now be named the Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway. A dedication ceremony was held Saturday morning honoring the fallen officer. Snyder’s family was in attendance. He grew up in Godfrey and also worked for the Godfrey Parks Department.

Snyder was killed in the line of duty when he was responding to a call in St. Louis County last October.

“Blake loved this area down here,” said Elizabeth Snyder, Blake’s widow. “We were down here all the time.”

“Blake always worked in jobs either as a volunteer or a paid employee where he served people,” said Dick Snyder, Blake’s father.

“Thank you for the love that you’ve shown us and the prayers,” said Peggy Snyder, Blake’s mother. “Because that’s what keeps us going day by day.”

The Illinois state representative who led the effort for the highway name change hopes the Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway will serve as a reminder the fallen officer lives on.

“It’s always a tribute to what he is and that is a great person, a great father, a great son, a great husband,” said State Rep. Dan Beiser.

Snyder’s son Malachi was 2-years-old when his father was shot and killed last October. Elizabeth Snyder believes her son will someday be overwhelmed by the show of support.

She said, “But it’s going to be great when one day he can just know that everyone was there for him and his father.”