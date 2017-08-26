× Fatal crash in Montgomery County, IL

Montgomery Co., Ill. – Illinois State Police are investigating a two vehicle fatal crash which occurred on I-55 at mile post 52.

The driver and passenger of a car that was sideswiped by another vehicle were ejected from the car when the driver lost control causing the car to go off the highway and overturn. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver, a 49-year-old male, and passenger, a 31-year-old female, were from Carrollton, TX. Police have not yet released the names.

This crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.