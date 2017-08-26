× Friday night shootings in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – There were two shootings Friday night in St. Louis City.

Police say a black male was shot in the arm and also had a graze wound to his face in the 1100 Block of Washington. He was conscious and breathing and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred at Natural Bridge and North Spring. Police say a black male arrived at a local hospital emergency room with a gun shot wound to the leg. He was also breathing, conscious and stable.