× Gunman at large in shooting of 4 people near St. Louis

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. – Police say a mother and her son were among four people shot to death in a north St. Louis County home.

Police say the killer or killers remain at large Saturday. St. Louis County police spokesman Benjamin Granda says investigators have determined the deaths were not a murder-suicide.

The bodies were found around midnight Thursday in a home in the unincorporated area called Glasgow Village.

Two of the victims were identified Friday as 56-year-old Patricia Steward and her 20-year-old son, Joseph Corley. They lived in the home.

The other victims, a 10-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male, have not been identified.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.