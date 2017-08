ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO – The body of a 77-year-old man has been recovered from Pim Lake at St. Joe State Park. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two men were launching a boat when it got away from them. When the victim tried to retrieve the boat about 80 feet from shore, he went under water before his friend could get to him. He did not resurface.

The victim was identified as Vincencio Rafael, 77, of Venezuela. His body was recovered Saturday afternoon.