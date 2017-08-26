× Officers shot at in Sunset Hills after attempt to stop a vehicle

Sunset Hills, Mo. – An officer was shot at early Saturday morning while pursuing a vehicle he attempted to stop for a felony wanted associated with the plate.

After the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the female driver fled and struck a Sunset Hills Patrol car, while the male passenger fired shots at the patrol cars pursuing them. The shots were fired as the suspect vehicle turned onto southbound Jefferson Avenue. A round went through the windshield of the patrol car and barely missed the officer.

The suspect vehicle then ran a red light and hit another vehicle. The male passenger raised his hand as if to shoot at the officer again when the officer fired through the windshield of the patrol car. The suspects then continued to flee again.

The suspects were taken into custody without further incident after the driver lost control on Loughborough Drive and Loughborough Avenue. No one was injured.