SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – All lanes of Interstate 55 are closed at Butler Hill and will be for several more hours. At 3:30pm Saturday, a train derailed at Mattis Road, spilling coal onto the interstate. Clean up may take up to five hours. St. Louis County police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Train derailment affecting all lanes of Hwy 55 b/t Butler Hill & Lindbergh. No ETA on when it will reopen. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/JBLPUSIKcg — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 26, 2017

38.483496 -90.356959