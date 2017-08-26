ST. LOUIS – The 3 M’s now Cardinals Hall of Famers. The late Pepper Martin, Tim McCarver, and Mark McGwire part of the franchise’s fourth induction class. Martin played his entire career with the cards, a member of the Gashouse Gang. McGwire hit 220 homers in his time with the birds and captivated the entire country during that iconic home run race back in 1998. Tim McCarver was a Cardinal for 12 seasons and still ranks 2nd all-time in World Series franchise history with 23 hits.
Team inducts Martin, McCarver, McGwire into Cardinals Hall of Fame
-
Mark McGwire Grateful to Cardinals Fans as he prepares to Enter Team’s Hall of Fame
-
Kurt Warner inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
-
Former St. Louis Cardinal slugger Albert Pujols reaches 600 home run milestone
-
Jimenez leads Orioles past Cardinals, 8-5
-
Kurt Warner Hall of Fame Preview on Sports Final
-
-
Nelson lifts Brewers to 3-2 victory over the Cardinals
-
Pirates Make Cardinals Walk Off the Plank Again, Winning 4-3
-
Goldschmidt, Greinke lead D-backs to 7-1 win over Cardinals
-
Rally cat goes viral after ‘helping’ Cardinals with grand slam
-
Lynn shuts down Pirates as Cardinals cruise 4-0
-
-
Jose Martinez has 2 HRs; Cards beat Brewers 6-0 in DH opener
-
Voit drives in 4 runs to lead Cardinals past Marlins, 14-6
-
Wainwright Dominates on mound, Molina Homers twice to help Cardinals beat Cubs 5-0