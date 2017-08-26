Team inducts Martin, McCarver, McGwire into Cardinals Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS – The 3 M’s now Cardinals Hall of Famers. The late Pepper Martin, Tim McCarver, and Mark McGwire part of the franchise’s fourth induction class. Martin played his entire career with the cards, a member of the Gashouse Gang. McGwire hit 220 homers in his time with the birds and captivated the entire country during that iconic home run race back in 1998. Tim McCarver was a Cardinal for 12 seasons and still ranks 2nd all-time in World Series franchise history with 23 hits.

Related stories Cardinals top Rays on Tommy Pham walk-off homerun