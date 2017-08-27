How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

1 on 1 with Cardinals Hall of Famer Mark McGwire

Posted 11:39 pm, August 27, 2017, by

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks with new Cardinals Hall of Famer Mark McGwire. The former Cardinals first baseman was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with Tim McCarver and Pepper Martin.

 