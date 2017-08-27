Former FOX 2 reporter keeps watch on Harvey’s heavy rain, rising water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - “We’re still dry, but if it continues to rain like it’s been raining then there’s a good chance we won’t be.”

Those are the worries of former FOX 2 anchor and reporter, Shawn Lindsey Culpepper. She now lives with her family in the city of Houston and has been documenting the rising waters in her neighborhood as Harvey continues to strike. We talked with her via Skype.

“We’re used to Tropical Storms. We’re used to heavy rain. But this has been like northing I have ever seen and very scary in many ways.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Houston Intercontinental had seen 14.5” of rain since the storm began with no end in sight. Shawn and her family live across the street from a flood control ditch, which is managed by the city and sends water to local bayous and away from homes.

“It is so high. Usually it is a babbling creek, with not even ankle deep water. Right now, it is a raging river. It has cut off our neighborhood from the rest of the city so we are essentially hunkering down.”

Shawn’s street is dry for now, thankfully, but some of her neighbors are already using canoes to try to get around.

“There’s probably only a few feet of elevation difference, but it is making all the difference right now. Unfortunately, we have a number of homes, dozens of homes, within just a few hundred yards of us that have at least 4 feet of water in them. And I saw at least three neighbors with canoes and kayaks taking people from their homes.

Shawn’s family headed to shelter in Florida, but she continues her work for the University of Houston keeping student and parents informed on the latest conditions.

“It’s nerve racking knowing we’ve got a lot more rain on the way. A lot of homes are already under water. A lot of water rescues are already happening. So, Houston is pulling together, but certainly there is a lot of anxiety here.”