RYZE STL Music Festival Labor Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you're looking to make some fun plans for Labor Day Weekend, check out the RYZE STL Music Festival at the Chesterfield Amphitheater, Sunday, September 3rd, from 4 to 9pm.

It will be a night of great, powerful and positive music. RYZE STL is partnering with a lot of local charities, including Kyle McClellan's foundation and Brace for Impact. They are also taking donations for hurricane relief. It will be a great night of mixing charity and music together.

For more information, visit: www.RYZESTL.com