You Paid For It: East St. Louis Township landscaping

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL - The East St Louis Township, which has already had more than its share of troubles, raising new questions about a new expenditure. It decides to spend $10,000 to landscape it's office in East St Louis.

The Township is supposed to hand out $240 assistance checks to about 30 people.

It collects about $475,000 and is supposed to be doling out that money to help people in the impoverished community deal with troubles.

Instead the head of the Township, newly elected Township Supervisor Alvin Parks, the former Mayor of East Louis, decided that beautifying the building was the way to go.

I also learned that $400,000 of the $475,000 is spent on salaries for the politicians and the workers.

The Township used to rake in more money but the state took back a lot of the programs because of the bad job the township was doing running them

East St. Louis Township website: http://www.estltownship.us/officials