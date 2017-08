× Boil order cancels classes at several O’Fallon, IL schools

O’FALLON, IL – Some school closings to report Monday due to a water main break in O’Fallon, Illinois.

O’Fallon Township High School District 203 has canceled classes because of a boil order that’s in effect. District 90 and Central 104 are also impacted by the boil order and will be closed today.