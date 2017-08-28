× Coroner: Woman shot ex-husband before drowning in lake

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A county coroner says an Illinois woman fatally shot her ex-husband before their home caught fire and she was found dead in a nearby lake.

Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn said Monday that Cristy Campbell shot Justin Campbell on March 16. A home in Glen Carbon, Illinois, they shared with seven children was set on fire.

Six children escaped the home and ran to a nearby Wal-Mart. Cristy Campbell’s body was later found inside a vehicle at Silver Lake in Highland, Illinois. The couple’s 3-month-old son was rescued from that vehicle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Nonn said his investigation didn’t determine if Cristy Campbell’s death was a suicide or accident. Nonn said the investigation didn’t find evidence that anyone else was involved in the deaths.