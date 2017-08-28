× Gunman riding bicycle shoots man in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for the gunman who was on a bicycle when he shot a man early Monday before dawn.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the BP gas station at Virginia and Bates in south St. Louis.

The victim was wounded in the lower extremities and was driven by a friend to the White Castle at Grand and Gravois where they called police for help.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.