Help Tropical Storm Harvey victims

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - Tropical Storm Harvey continues to leave large numbers of people in Texas stranded, flooded and without power. The American Red Cross continues to provide relief. FOX 2 and KPLR 11 joined the effort by setting up a call center Monday. Several volunteers from the St. Louis area are also in Texas assisting with relief efforts. Anyone wanting to make a donation can go to https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey. They can also call 1-800-RED CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a financial gift.